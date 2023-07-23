Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 41,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 441.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EMN stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $102.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

