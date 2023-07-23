Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $241,000 in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,317,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,216,000. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 154,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 78,973 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,710,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,391,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOO stock opened at $86.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $76.67 and a 1-year high of $96.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.59 and a 200 day moving average of $85.35.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.