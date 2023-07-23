Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,307,000 after buying an additional 2,682,186 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,185,000 after purchasing an additional 120,042 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $210.12 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $211.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.42.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

