Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $234,000 Investment in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.77.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CHK stock opened at $83.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.92. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.