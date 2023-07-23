Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $243,000 Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR opened at $64.26 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average of $69.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.16.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Further Reading

