Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $257,000 Investment in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 1,353.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $3,485,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $805,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush raised shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

C3.ai Stock Down 2.4 %

C3.ai stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.38. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $80,372.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,102,544.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $726,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,192.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $80,372.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,544.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 622,243 shares of company stock worth $21,596,080. 38.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

