Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,348,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 215,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,645 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $49.97.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3668 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

