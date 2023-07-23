Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIGI. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,646,000 after buying an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $76.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.62. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $77.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.651 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

