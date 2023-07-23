Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 11,400 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOFI. Wedbush lowered SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Compass Point began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Insider Activity

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 678,261 shares in the company, valued at $6,572,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other SoFi Technologies news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $929,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 335,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,929.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,349.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SOFI opened at $9.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $10.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.