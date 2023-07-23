Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases New Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,485 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,578,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,914,000 after buying an additional 287,016 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 447.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after buying an additional 149,027 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 41.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after buying an additional 146,345 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 63.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 367,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after buying an additional 142,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,677,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on M/I Homes from $83.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $320,688.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $6,681. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $320,688.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $6,681. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 12,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $820,529.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,652 shares of company stock worth $2,457,701. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MHO opened at $91.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.95. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $94.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.90 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 11.75%. Equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

