Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 14,065 Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Limoneira by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in Limoneira by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 88,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Limoneira by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Limoneira by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $15.09 on Friday. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Limoneira had a net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMNR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Featured Articles

