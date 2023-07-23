Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 52.1% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 246,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 84,394 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,828,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NULG opened at $63.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

