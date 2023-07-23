Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 53,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,215,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 241.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares during the period.

Shares of PWS opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.0896 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer WealthShield ETF (PWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer WealthShield index. The fund tracks an index that toggles between equity and Treasurys, or a combination of both, on a monthly basis depending on monthly moving averages. PWS was launched on Dec 11, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

