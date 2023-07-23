Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,142 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 128.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 323.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

GLTR stock opened at $90.34 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $77.57 and a 1-year high of $96.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.77.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

