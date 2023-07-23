Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,261 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 532.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after buying an additional 36,025 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $84.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.94. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $91.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 561.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $262,862.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $262,862.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,463 shares of company stock worth $10,250,851. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.45.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

