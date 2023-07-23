Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 161 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $80.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day moving average is $77.13.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

