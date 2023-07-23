Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 240 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Life Storage by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Life Storage by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 346,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 728.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE LSI opened at $133.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.02 and a 1-year high of $146.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.28 and a 200-day moving average of $125.49. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 83.53%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at $10,977,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,705.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,161 shares of company stock worth $1,320,037 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Sunday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

Life Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading

