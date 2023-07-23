Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 31,343 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,343 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. 51job reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.21.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $120.02 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.