Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 323 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $124.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.31. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $125.74.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

