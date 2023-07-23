Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 3,246 Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. 14.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SRH Total Return Fund alerts:

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STEW opened at $13.53 on Friday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

SRH Total Return Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

(Free Report)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.