Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 394 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.13. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $37.37.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

