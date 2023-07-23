Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 4,444 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of XT opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $58.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.43.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

