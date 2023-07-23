Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 686 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,072,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the period.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SDOG opened at $50.93 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $56.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average is $51.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.