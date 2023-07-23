Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 905 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4,630.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,172,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,092 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.61. The company has a market cap of $138.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

