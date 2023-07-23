Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $238,000 Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,084,000 after acquiring an additional 160,880 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,323,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,012,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,739,000 after acquiring an additional 222,611 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,631,000 after acquiring an additional 174,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI stock opened at $139.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.39. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $172.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.25.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

