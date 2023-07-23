Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology Trading Up 1.9 %

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

ALGN opened at $337.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 83.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $371.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.41.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

