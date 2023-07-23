Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Westwood Wealth Management grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter valued at $10,626,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $94.77 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $97.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

