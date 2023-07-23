Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 389,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 95,969 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 43,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.