Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBB opened at $333.74 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $192.45 and a 52 week high of $340.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.65 and a 200-day moving average of $266.20.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.50.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

