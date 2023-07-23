Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $356,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,994.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,994.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,674 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $234.11 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.94 and a fifty-two week high of $235.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 73.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

