Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Strs Ohio raised its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,344,000 after buying an additional 224,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after purchasing an additional 842,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 35.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after purchasing an additional 849,019 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SM Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,607,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,813,000 after buying an additional 145,099 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,602 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SM opened at $34.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 4.37. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on SM Energy from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SM Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

