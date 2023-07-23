Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WFRD shares. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $75.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $78.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at $53,103,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Stories

