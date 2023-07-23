Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 10,608.6% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 43,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 43,071 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.0% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.4% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 73,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

DLTR stock opened at $151.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.27. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $175.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

