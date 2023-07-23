Strs Ohio Grows Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chemours were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Chemours by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman acquired 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,651.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemours Trading Up 0.3 %

CC stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

