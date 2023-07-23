Strs Ohio Has $869,000 Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Flywire were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Flywire by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO David R. King sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $141,478.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 454,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,888,747.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $349,896.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,022 shares in the company, valued at $36,557,051.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David R. King sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $141,478.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 454,029 shares in the company, valued at $13,888,747.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,531,266 shares of company stock valued at $135,688,918. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $33.04 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $33.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.69 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. Equities analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FLYW. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.55.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

