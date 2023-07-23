Strs Ohio Has $905,000 Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APAM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,980,000 after buying an additional 1,053,748 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,178,000 after purchasing an additional 458,383 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after purchasing an additional 221,893 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $8,173,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,206,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,235,000 after buying an additional 166,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.85.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.58 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 20.31%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

