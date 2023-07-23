Strs Ohio Has $911,000 Stock Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,889,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gerdau by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,389,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,363 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gerdau by 1,180.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,283,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gerdau by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after acquiring an additional 196,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,326,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $5.66 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Gerdau had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous — dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Gerdau from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

