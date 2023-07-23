Strs Ohio Has $924,000 Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Matson were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Matson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Matson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday.

Matson Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $88.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average is $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $94.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.34 million. Matson had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $659,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,233,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $659,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,233,171.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $545,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,258.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,623 shares of company stock worth $3,181,556. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

