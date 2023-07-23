Strs Ohio Has $972,000 Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,475 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 124,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -799.96%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNL. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

