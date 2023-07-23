Strs Ohio Increases Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,774,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,622,000 after acquiring an additional 488,485 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,856,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,845,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,256,000 after purchasing an additional 214,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.09. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,498.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,445,498.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole S. Stokes purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,368.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 39,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,526. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABCB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also

