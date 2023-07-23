Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 198,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UWMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UWM by 807.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in UWM by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UWMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of UWM from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UWM from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.53.

UWM Trading Down 1.0 %

UWMC opened at $6.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.03 million, a PE ratio of 103.83 and a beta of 1.49. UWM Holdings Co. has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $6.41.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.17 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

