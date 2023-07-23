Strs Ohio Sells 1,000 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $327,445.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,362,774.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $327,445.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,362,774.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,375.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

