Strs Ohio Sells 10,000 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Constellium were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Constellium by 8,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 138.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 25.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

CSTM opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). Constellium had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

