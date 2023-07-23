Strs Ohio Sells 16,337 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,337 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $212,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,079,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 201,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,195,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $170.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.39. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The firm has a market cap of $442.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

