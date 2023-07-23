Strs Ohio Sells 900 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 58,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on OSIS shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

OSI Systems Price Performance

OSI Systems stock opened at $121.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.80 and its 200-day moving average is $105.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $127.07.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OSI Systems news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $128,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 1,025 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $128,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $1,261,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,084,586.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,970 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,489. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Further Reading

