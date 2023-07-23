Strs Ohio Takes $949,000 Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 59,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after buying an additional 32,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Penumbra from $303.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.58.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.98, for a total transaction of $3,121,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.98, for a total transaction of $3,121,924.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total value of $1,429,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,208,152.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $11,839,865 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $303.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.85. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.44 and a 12-month high of $348.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,897.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.73%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

