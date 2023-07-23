Strs Ohio Takes Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $3,860,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $223.19 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.04 and its 200-day moving average is $223.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.43.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $394.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.84 million. Equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

