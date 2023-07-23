Strs Ohio Trims Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter worth $208,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $90.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.66. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $106.35.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.20). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $296,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,196 shares in the company, valued at $13,325,504.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $296,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,325,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

