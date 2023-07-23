Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,655 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in BRP by 3.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 8.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 412,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after buying an additional 33,777 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 4.6% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,978,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.56.

BRP Stock Up 0.6 %

DOOO opened at $84.24 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $90.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.57.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. BRP had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 315.38%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.31%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

