Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,372 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 145,109 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 58,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 27,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $35.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 238.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leslie T. Chao bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.



